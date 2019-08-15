Tree service worker shocked by power line in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A worker for a tree service company was shocked by a power line Thursday morning in Fort Lauderdale, authorities confirmed.

The incident was reported in the area of 804 SW 18th St.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan, the 32-year-old man was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in stable condition.

The victim is employed by Randy's Tree Service.

No other details were immediately released.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.