Truck driver in critical condition after going off ramp on I-95

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A truck driver was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition early Friday morning after he drove off a ramp in Fort Lauderdale.

The crash was reported at the ramp at State Road 84 and Interstate 95 northbound.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the crash sometime between midnight and 1 a.m.

Authorities said the driver of the 18-wheeler was extricated from the vehicle and taken to Broward Health in critical condition.

Photos taken at the scene show the truck hanging off the ramp.

It's unclear what caused the driver to go off the ramp.





