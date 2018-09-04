Using tropical storm as cover, thief loots cars near boat dealer

DANIA BEACH, Fla. - Using Monday's tropical storm as cover, a thief broke into a number of cars parked near a Dania Beach boat dealership, stealing from at least six vehicles.

Around noon, the thief smashed the windows on cars at the Sundance Marine parking lot in the 2000 block of Griffin Road, taking several pricey items, including a handgun and hockey equipment.

"The items that were stolen are all very unique," said Laurie Schnell of Sundance Marine. "The weapon has some customizations to it. One of those customizations is a rosewood grip on the gun. There’s also sights on the gun. The hockey equipment was supplied to my son by the Florida Panthers."

Employees were inside the dealership's officers at the time of thefts, but no one noticed the break-ins.

Surveillance shows the thief in a dark-colored SUV driving around the parking lot between targets. Broward sheriff's deputies are looking for that SUV.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to called the Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

