Van plows into Pizza Hut restaurant in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Thommy Nguyen said he was walking out of Pizza Hut in Fort Lauderdale when a man crashed a white van into the restaurant Friday afternoon.

The van was hauling a trailer on Commercial Boulevard when the driver lost control.

"Someone swerved and he kind of like tried to dodge it," Nguyen said.

The impact destroyed the building and forced the restaurant to close. Nguyen said he was feeling lucky.

"If I had stayed, I would have been one of the victims," he said.

Nguyen and others rushed to pull out the driver, who was injured and trapped inside the van. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel rushed him to a nearby hospital.

