Police investigate vandalism at Asian restaurant

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale police are investigating vandalism that took place Sunday morning at an Asian restaurant whose owners have a federal discrimination lawsuit against the city.

Owners of Red Door Asian Bistro on Las Olas Boulevard believe the broken window and damage is connected to news reports of the lawsuit.

The owners filed suit last year, alleging that a city inspector made ugly racist comments about the Chinese chef and worked to hold up the restaurant's opening.

Owners want police to consider the vandalism a hate crime.

