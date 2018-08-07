Violent sex offender found trafficking drugs at Fort Lauderdale hotel, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Gang unit detectives recently found Rodney Gilyard, a violent sexual predator, staying at the America's Best Inn & Suits in Fort Lauderdale's Coral Shores area.

After the Broward Sheriff's Office detectives found evidence that Gilyard, 53, had been in possession of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, Judge Eijah Williams signed a search warrant.

Deputies rushed to surprise Gilyard, who was in a room in the first floor of the hotel at 2935 North Federal Highway, near the United Church of Christ.

Deputies arrested Gilyard on Aug. 3. They learned he had been staying in the hotel since Feb. 15, and had failed to notify authorities of his whereabouts.

Gilyard faces charges of probation violation, heroin trafficking, cocaine possession with intent to sell and failure to register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.