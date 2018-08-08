Violent sex predator arrested after drugs found in box of Frosted Flakes

Deputies arrested Rodney Gilyard, a violent sex offender, at America's Best Inns & Suites in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A violent sexual predator was arrested after deputies found drugs hidden in a box of Frosted Flakes at a Fort Lauderdale motel.

After Broward Sheriff's Office detectives found evidence that Rodney Gilyard, 53, had been in possession of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, Judge Eijah Williams signed a search warrant.

Deputies rushed to surprise Gilyard, who was in a room on the first floor at America's Best Inns & Suites, 2935 North Federal Highway, near the United Church of Christ.

Inside a box of Frosted Flakes, deputies found two bags containing cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, according to an arrest affidavit.

Gilyard is registered as a sexually violent predator and was on probation at the time of his Aug. 3 arrest.

Deputies learned Gilyard had been staying at the motel since Feb. 15 and failed to notify authorities of his whereabouts as required by law.

Gilyard faces charges of probation violation, heroin trafficking, cocaine possession with intent to sell and failure to register as a sex offender.

