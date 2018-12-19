Water main break causing traffic delays in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A water main ruptured Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale, causing street closures and traffic delays, officials said.

Fort Lauderdale city officials closed a portion of Southwest 15th Avenue between Southwest Ninth Street and Davie Boulevard to repair the break. Officials said the break did not affect water service or water quality.

Officials expect to reopen the closed portion of Southwest 15th Avenue by 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

