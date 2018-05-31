Water Taxi offers $5 daily discount, half-price monthly passes

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The Water Taxi of Fort Lauderdale is offering various discounts for riders all summer long.

Water Taxi passengers can get unlimited rides at half-price with a monthly pass.

There is also a $5 discount for daily tickets purchased online. Just use the code "GOLOCAL."

Drinkers delight: The Water Taxi is offering two-for-one beer, wine and cocktails every day after 5 p.m. on select boats.

"We really want South Floridians to take advantage of the ease, affordability and relaxing way to get to 15 popular destinations throughout Fort Lauderdale," Water Taxi sales and marketing director Philip Burroughs said. "Riders can avoid the traffic and parking headaches and take a nice boat ride to great restaurants and bars or to shopping on Las Olas or the Galleria mall. With the unlimited monthly pass, even if you just take a Water Taxi to the beach on the weekends and to dinner a few times during the month, it's a significant savings to buying daily tickets."

The Water Taxi has three different routes along the New River and Intracoastal Waterway.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.