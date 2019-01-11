Woman, baby taken to hospital after 4-vehicle crash in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A woman and a baby were taken to a hospital Thursday night after a four-vehicle crash in Fort Lauderdale.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Broward Boulevard and Northwest 31st Avenue.

The driver of a pickup truck involved in the crash said he was traveling east on Broward Boulevard when a car traveling south on Northwest 31st Avenue ran a red light and struck his vehicle.

"We fish-boned into, like, two other cars," he told Local 10 News.

He said the driver of the car that caused the crash was taken away by police in handcuffs.

A woman and baby in one of the cars were taken to Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.