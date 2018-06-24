Woman killed while tending to disabled car on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - One woman was killed along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale early Saturday when a passing car hit her as she tended to her disabled vehicle, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

FHP Lt. Alvaro Feola said the crash happened about 4 a.m. when the woman pulled her Toyota Corolla to the shoulder of the highway near Broward Boulevard because of a faulty back tire. She left the car and was standing in the roadway when the driver of a passing Mercedes-Benz E-Class crashed into her and her car, Feola said.

The driver of Mercedes-Benz stayed at the scene of crash and alcohol and drugs were not involved, Feola said.

The woman, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, Feola said.

The Florida Highway Patrol shut down several lanes during the crash investigation, backing up traffic between the exits for Dania Beach and Sunrise boulevards.

For several hours, troopers diverted traffic off the highway to the Dania Beach Boulevard exit to ease the congestion. The northbound lanes re-opened about 10 a.m.

Another crash just after 9 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 near the Sheridan Street exit caused further delays.

