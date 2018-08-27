Woman sentenced to 6 years in prison for fleeing crash that killed tourist in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A South Florida woman was sentenced to six years in prison Monday for leaving the scene of crash that killed a tourist in Fort Lauderdale.

Regina Goodrich wept in court as she testified during her sentencing hearing.

"I am so sorry. I understand that no amount of words or I'm sorry will never be enough," Goodrich said. "I think back to that day and I regret leaving. I think back to that day and wish it never happened."

Goodrich turned herself in to authorities last August, a month after she struck the victim with a 2016 Jeep Renegade that was registered to her father, Broward College women's soccer coach Michael Goodrich, authorities said.

Police said Miguel Soler, 58, was killed July 1, 2017, in the hit-and-run crash after pulling over to take a photo in front of a Fort Lauderdale Beach welcome sign off Las Olas Boulevard.

Surveillance video of the crash shows Soler walking across the street and posing in front of the sign.

As he is getting ready to get back into his car, prosecutors said an SUV carrying Goodrich and two friends struck Soler, pinning him against his own car.

Prosecutors said videos from Goodrich's social media pages show that she had been drinking with friends before getting behind the wheel.

Soler's son and wife witnessed the crash. They pleaded with the judge for justice.

"Even though he is never coming back, we think we deserve justice for him," Miguel Soler Jr. said.

Goodrich initially pleaded not guilty to leaving the scene of an accident resulting in a death.

The judge ordered that Goodrich's license be revoked for three years following her release. Restitution will be decided at a later date.

