Woman seriously hurt in crash in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A woman was seriously hurt early Saturday in a crash along Commercial Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

A spokesperson for Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said the woman lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a tree around 6:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Commercial Boulevard.

The crash trapped the woman inside the vehicle, but rescuers were able to pry her out.

Paramedics transported the woman to a local hospital. She was listed in critical condition.

