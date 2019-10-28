Woman shot to death, not killed in hit-and-run as initially believed

Sheila Strope, 47, was found dead in the middle of Northwest 10th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A woman who was initially believed to have been killed in a hit-and-run crash in Fort Lauderdale was actually the victim of a shooting, police said Monday.

Sheila Strope was found dead Saturday morning in the middle of Northwest 10th Avenue.

Fort Lauderdale police initially believed she was the victim of a hit-and-run, but further investigation determined she died from a gunshot wound and no vehicles were involved, spokeswoman Casey Liening said.

Police haven't identified a suspect or revealed a motive in the 47-year-old woman's shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

