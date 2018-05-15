Woman with hair tucked into hat robs SunTrust Bank in Fort Lauderdale, FBI says

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A woman with her hair tucked up into a hat robbed a SunTrust Bank branch Tuesday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale, FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said in an email.

The robbery was reported shortly after 1:30 p.m. at the SunTrust Bank at 6260 Powerline Road.

Marshall said the robber, who was also wearing sunglasses in an attempt to hide her identity, entered the bank and demanded money from a teller.

Marshall would not disclose whether any money was taken.

Anyone with information about the woman's identity is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

