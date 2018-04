FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A 110-foot yacht docked for renovations caught fire Tuesday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale.

Sky 10 was above the scene as the boat was burning at 2200 Marina Bay Drive.

More Fort Lauderdale Headlines

At one point, large plumes of smoke were coming from the hatch leading below deck.

A firefighter could be seen putting a water hose in one of the portholes.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.