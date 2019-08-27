Get to know these 3 new downtown Miami businesses

Want to check out the freshest new spots downtown? From an Asian-fusion spot to a nail salon, read on for a rundown of the newest hotspots to arrive in this part of Miami.

Sovereign

22 N.E. Third Ave. Photo: radamel r./Yelp

Sovereign is an Asian fusion spot, offering bubble tea and poke.

On the menu, look for signature poke bowls with proteins like salmon or spicy tuna, Korean seafood pancakes and pork buns. Yelpers are excited about the variety of sauces, ranging from its signature Poke sauce to spicy mayo to Hawaiian. Boba teas come in flavors like Thai, passion fruit, caramel, coconut and more.

Sovereign currently holds five stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Jason W., who reviewed Sovereign on August 7, wrote, "This place is great! The mix of ingredients is spot on. Everything tasted good from the rice up to the seaweed salad, edamame, seaweed, onion (fresh and fried) and other veggies. I'll be back for more lunches in the future!"

Sovereign is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and noon–10 p.m. on Sunday.

The Nail Venue

900 Biscayne Blvd., Unit 104R Photo: CARLA H./Yelp

The Nail Venue is a nail salon, waxing and eyelash service spot.

The Nail Venue specializes in basic, gel and kids' manicures and pedicures. Expect plenty of pampering, friendly staff and even a glass of wine while you get your nails done. It also offers dip powder, acrylic nails, design nails as well as eyelash extensions, eyebrow services and full body waxing.

The Nail Venue's current Yelp rating of five stars out of eleven reviews indicates positive attention from users.

Yelper JT B. wrote, "This is a large, clean space where the nail techs pays attention to their job, not the gossip of the people around them. It's a relaxing atmosphere with pleasant music."

The Nail Venue is open from 10 a.m.–8 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m.–7 p.m. on Saturday and 10:30 a.m.–5 p.m. on Sunday.

Amparo

221 N.E. 17th St. Photo: Amparo/Yelp

Amparo is a performing arts spot offering an immersive theater experience Thursday through Sunday.

Walk up the stairs of this venue, and you're transported back to 1957 Cuba. Your evening starts with a choice of four rum cocktails and Cuban music playing in the background. Then, expect a warm welcome from the show's characters at their New Year's Eve Celebration.

Yelpers note being impressed both with acting caliber and the cocktails. Must-try concoctions include the Airmail, made with the Havana Club añejo blanco rum, honey, lime and champagne, according to Indulge.com.

Yelp users are excited about Amparo, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 24 reviews on the site.

Diandra L., who reviewed Amparo on August 7, wrote, "I was completely blown away by how they mixed acting, music and interactive experiences all together to make you feel like you really were experiencing a story."

Amparo is open from 6 p.m.–midnight on Thursday-Saturday and 2:30 p.m.–8:30 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday-Wednesday.)

