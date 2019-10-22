Gregory's Diner brings New American fare to Miami

Hungry? A new neighborhood New American spot has you covered. Called Gregory's Diner, the newcomer is located at 7301 Biscayne Blvd.

Located inside the historic Vagabond Hotel, this eatery is courtesy of the team behind Mandolin Aegean Bistro; it pays homage to co-owner Anastasia Koutsioukis's grandparents' hard work, traditions and comfort food, according to the business's website.

Expect to find plenty of comfort foods, ranging from minestrone soup to gnocchi to roast chicken. Got a sweet tooth? Save room for desserts like strawberry rhubarb pie and chocolate mint ice cream cake.

Gregory's Diner has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Keren B., who reviewed the new spot on Oct. 15, wrote, "We ordered the snapper which was delicious, a quarter roast chicken and a burger. The chicken was moist and tasty and all the sides were fresh and delicious! "

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Gregory's Diner is open from noon–11 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.–11 p.m. on weekends.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Miami? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.