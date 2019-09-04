Irish pub The Auld Dubliner is now open downtown

A new Irish pub has made its debut in the neighborhood. The newcomer to downtown Miami, called The Auld Dubliner, is located at 91 N.W. First St.

The family-run spot's menu features items ranging from Viking sliders to fish and chips to shepherd's pie. Thirsty? Choose from more than 30 beers on tap.

Visit the pub's Facebook page to check out the daily specials.

With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Dianne C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 22, wrote, "An Irish bar in downtown Miami with fantastic food? It's true! Great lunch specials, great happy hour specials, but most importantly, great food."

Yelper Gabriela A. added, "Beautifully poured Guinness as soon as I walked in ... nice happy hour crowd and delicious hummus with flatbread. Loving this place. There will be many more times for me!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. The Auld Dubliner is open from 11 a.m.–5 a.m. on Monday–Friday and Sunday, and from 7:30 a.m.–5 a.m. on Saturday.

