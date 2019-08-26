Little Havana gets a new nail salon: Nail Box

A new nail salon and waxing spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Little Havana, called Nail Box, is located at 533 S.W. 12th Ave.

Nail Box offers manicures and pedicures in a setting with relaxed, friendly vibes. The salon stocks a large selection of polishes and its services include classic, gel, acrylic full sets and dip powder. If you've got a large group or wedding party, ask about discounts.

With a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Nail Box has been warmly received by patrons.

Jessica O., who reviewed the new spot on Aug. 2, wrote, "This is my new go-to nail place. It has an extensive selection of nail polishes from normal to gel and dips. I look forward to visiting Mari to get my mani and pedi done."

Yelper Isabel G. shared, "I had the opportunity to get a refill with regular polish at Nail Box and loved the results. I will be coming back soon."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Nail Box is open from 10 a.m.–8 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Miami? Here's what else opened recently near you.

