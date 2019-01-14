Look up! The 'Super Wolf Blood Moon' to rise over South Florida

MIAMI - On January 21, for the first time in three years, the United States will be able to experience a total lunar eclipse.

According to NASA, it will be one of the sky's "most dazzling shows," as the moon will be at its closest point to Earth, making the moon appear slightly bigger and a lot brighter, an event that is often referred to as a "supermoon."

But that's not the only thing that will make this eclipse stand out. Total lunar eclipses are often call "blood moons" because when the sun, Earth and moon align, the sunlight that passes through the Earth's atmosphere will appear to turn the moon red. And because lunar eclipses can occur only during a full moon -- and the first full moon in January is known as a "wolf moon" -- many are calling this spectacular event a "Super Blood Wolf Moon Eclipse."

At around 12:12 a.m. ET, people in North and South America, as well as those in western parts of Europe and Africa, will have front-row seats to this show.

CNN