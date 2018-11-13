Looking for love? Once again, stay away from South Florida

MIAMI - Love is not on the rise in South Florida, at least when it comes to actually finding romance in what some call paradise.

Once again, a survey shows that cities in Miami-Dade and Broward are not even close to being the best places for singles to find love in the U.S.

In WalletHub's latest rankings, Miami moves up six spots from last year to No. 43, but that's still pretty bad. Although there is good news (kind of) in Broward as Fort Lauderdale skyrockets to 61st from 86th in 2017.

If you're really desperate, head to Hialeah (No. 180) or Pembroke Pines (No. 181) as only Brownsville, Tex. is worse for finding love in the country. Both South Florida cities dropped a notch in the latest rankings.

WalletHub ranked cities based on economics, fun & recreation and dating opportunities across 32 key indicators, including online dating opportunities, nightlife options per capita and share of single population.

Here are the top cities for singles in the U.S.:

1. Atlanta

2. Denver

3. San Francisco

4. Portland, OR

5. Los Angeles

6. Seattle

7. Chicago

8. San Diego

9. Minneapolis

10. Portland. ME

29. Tampa

30. Orlando

38. Tallahassee

43. Miami

61. Fort Lauderdale

75. St. Petersburg

88. Jacksonville

151. Port St. Lucie

168. Cape Coral

180. Hialeah

181. Pembroke Pines

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.