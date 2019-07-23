Miami gets a new hookah bar: Puff Hookah @newyorkermiami

A new hookah bar and lounge has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 589 N.E. 65th St., New Yorker Patio Bar, the new arrival is called Puff Hookah @newyorkermiami.

Located at the New Yorker hotel, Puff Hookah specializes in shish mixology using tobacco brands like Lavoo, Fumari and Tangiers in a chill atmosphere with a patio and garden. Enjoy cocktail or fruit head hookah, which is ready to smoke and delivered to your table. Expect a full bar, tacos and a DJ spinning house music or a live Brazilian band, notes the business's Facebook page.

With a five-star rating out of one review on Yelp so far, Puff Hookah @newyorkermiami seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Gonzalo M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 13, wrote, "This place has the best flavors! It has great prices and the owner knows what exactly to give you. It definitely was a highlight of my night."

Head on over to check it out: Puff Hookah @newyorkermiami is open from 6 p.m.–1 a.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 6 p.m.–3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and 6 p.m.–11 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)

