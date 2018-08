MIAMI - A man was shot while sitting in a car early Saturday in Miami, authorities said.

Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said the man was wounded around 4:30 a.m. at Northeast 2nd Avenue and Northeast 71st Street.

The victim drove himself to North Shore Medical Center Miami, where he is listed in stable condition.

