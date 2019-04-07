'Bad Boys' sequel shuts down parts of Miami's Brickell neighborhood

MIAMI - Crews filming scenes for the upcoming "Bad Boys" sequel shut down parts of Miami's Brickell neighborhood Sunday, causing traffic delays.

Film crews were seen Sunday morning preparing a blue Porsche for a chase scene along Southwest Eight Street. Police cars flanked the area as crews adjusted lighting and cameras.

The production, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, plans to film on the MacArthur Causeway next weekend, shutting down the bridge for several hours.

Westbound traffic on the MacArthur Causeway will be closed from 2 to 4 p.m., while eastbound lanes will also be shut down at intermittent times.

During the filming of "Bad Boys II" in 2002, crews shut down the MacArthur Causeway, causing long delays for those trying to get to, or leave, Miami Beach. This year's closure -- not on a weekday --should have less of an impact.

Miami is expected to receive around $10 million to cover the road closures and filming.

"Bad Boys for Life" brings back Mike Lowrey, played by Smith, and Marcus Burnett, played by Lawrence, as they team up with an elite unit to take down the leader of a Miami drug cartel. The movie is scheduled to be released in January 2020.

