1 detained after man shot at motel in Miami, police say

MIAMI - One person has been detained for questioning after a man was shot Thursday afternoon at a motel in Miami, authorities confirmed.

The shooting was reported around 12:20 p.m. at the Motel 77 at 3021 SW Eighth St.

Witnesses told Local 10 News reporter Todd Tongen that the suspect tried to run away after the shooting, but a nearby police officer stopped him, told him to drop the weapon and then took him into custody.

According to Carlos Romero, who said he has known the victim for 15 years, the victim is the manager of the motel and he was shot in the side.

Miami police said the victim was taken by Miami Fire Rescue to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

"I saw the family right now and he's going to be fine," Romero said.

Authorities confirmed a man was taken into custody and a gun was recovered.

A motive for the shooting is unknown.



