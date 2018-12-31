1 dies after possible shooting in Miami, police say

MIAMI - One person was killed early Monday in a possible shooting in Miami, authorities confirmed.

According to Miami police spokeswoman Kiara Delva, a police officer found the male victim unresponsive shortly before 2 a.m. in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and Fourth Street.

Delva said the victim had sustained a possible gunshot wound.

"It's something crazy, because I literally live right there for four years and I never heard nothing like that," Jorge Toledo told Local 10 News.

Miami Fire Rescue officials responded to the scene and took the victim to a local hospital, where he died.

Crime scene detectives, meanwhile, shined flashlights on the ground in an alleyway behind Delta Auto Parts and swabbed an area, possibly looking to collect DNA evidence.

No other details were immediately released.

