1 in custody after woman stabbed multiple times at Miami motel

MIAMI - One person is in custody after a woman was stabbed multiple times at a motel in Miami, police confirmed.

The incident was reported at the Seven Seas Motel at 5940 Biscayne Blvd.

Maria Palma told Local 10 News reporter Liane Morejon that she is staying in an upstairs unit and the victim was staying downstairs with a man.

She said she heard the victim screaming before police arrived.

Palma said she didn't think much of it because she frequently heard the couple arguing and yelling. But when she came downstairs, she said she saw the woman covered in blood.

Palma said the victim was bleeding from her back.

According to Miami police spokeswoman Kenia Fallat, the victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

Her condition has not been released.

