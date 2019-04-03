Woman in custody after man stabbed to death in Miami, police say

MIAMI - A woman has been detained after a man was fatally stabbed early Wednesday morning in Miami, authorities confirmed.

Miami police Officer Michael Vega said units were dispatched to an apartment complex off Northwest 77th Street near North Miami Avenue just before 6 a.m. regarding a stabbing.

Vega said the victim was found bleeding profusely.

"He was not stabbed in this apartment building," Vega said. "He was stabbed outside and eventually he made (his way) into this apartment, where he was pronounced deceased."

Vega said a woman who matched the decription of the killer was found by officers on Northwest 79th Street and detained.

Family members identified the victim to Local 10 News as Leonard Johnson, 28. They told reporter Roy Ramos they don't understand why anyone would want to hurt him.

Police have not yet released the suspect's identity or the motive for the stabbing.



