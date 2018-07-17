1 killed in Miami crash involving stolen pickup truck, police say

MIAMI - One person was killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash involving a stolen pickup truck in Miami, authorities said.

The two-vehicle crash was reported in the area of Northwest 14th Avenue and 35th Street.

Police said the stolen red pickup truck crashed into a black SUV.

Two people inside the truck were taken into custody.

Authorities said five people were in the SUV, one of whom died. The victim was a man in his 60s, according to police.

Northwest 34th Street is shut down between 13th Avenue and 15th Avenue as detectives investigate.

No other details were immediately released.

