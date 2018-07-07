1 man wounded after shooting near CVS store in Little Havana

MIAMI - One man was shot early Saturday in the area of a CVS store in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood, police said.

Kenia Fallat, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said a gunman approached two men around 2 a.m. in the 1100 block of Southwest Eighth Street. The gunman fired multiple times and wounded one of the men, Fallat said.

Paramedics took the victim, who was not identified, to Jackson Memorial Hospital. He is listed in stable condition. The second man was not hurt.

Fallat said police were investigating, but officers did not have a description of the gunman. She said the motive behind the shooting was unclear.

