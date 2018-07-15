1 dead after crash sends power pole into cars in Wynwood

MIAMI - One person was killed after a car crash caused a power pole to fall on two vehicles Sunday in the Wynwood section of Miami, official said.

Assistant Chief Scott Dean, a spokesman for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, said a car crashed into the power pole around 4:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Northwest 21st Street. The impact sent the pole crashing into two cars, causing the vehicles to catch fire.

Paramedics transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where that person died of their injures.

Police have closed several blocks around the site of the crash while they investigate. Police advise people to the area.

