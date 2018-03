MIAMI - One person was taken to a hospital after an early morning house fire Thursday in Miami.

The fire started sometime before sunrise in the 3000 block of Northwest Third Street.

Neighbors told Local 10 News that a woman and her dog live in the home and got out safely.

Paramedics took one victim to a nearby hospital, but the person's condition was not immediately known.

