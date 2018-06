MIAMI - One woman was wounded late Tuesday in a shooting in Miami's Liberty City section, police said.

Police said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near Northwest 65th Street and Northwest 12 Avenue.

Officers have detained a woman in connection with the shooting, police said.

The female victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.

