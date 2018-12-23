11 people hurt in multivehicle pileup in Miami, officials say

MIAMI - Eleven people were hurt after a nine-vehicle crash that included two motor homes Saturday morning along South Dixie Highway in Miami, authorities said.

A spokesperson for Miami Fire Rescue said the crash happened near Southwest 32nd Avenue.

Paramedics transported five of the victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. The other six victims were treated at the scene.

Barbara Yetter was traveling in one of the motor homes when the vehicle was hit from behind.

"We were at the light and we heard a crash behind us. And the next thing -- bam, bam, bam. They started hitting us,'" Yetter said.

The Miami Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.