12-year-old girl from Miami found safe, reunited with family

MIAMI - A 12-year-old girl from Miami who was reported missing Thursday was found safe Friday, authorities said.

Miami police said Angie Cruz was last seen in the 2800 block of Northwest 17th Avenue.

Police said the girl was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and olive green pants. She also had a brown backpack.

Authorities did not immediately say where Cruz was found, but said that she has been reunited with her family.

