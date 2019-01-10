$1,350 worth of equipment stolen from Miami construction site

MIAMI - Miami police are investigating the theft of $1,350 worth of equipment from a construction site.

Police said the burglary occurred around 10:30 a.m. Dec. 2 at 950 Northwest 20th St.

According to detectives, the complainant said the area was left secured the afternoon before the burglary. When the complainant returned to work the morning of Dec. 3, he saw that the locks were cut from both the front gate and the storage unit, authorities said.

Police said surveillance video shows a white Chevrolet pickup truck with dark tints and no tag pulling up to the construction site.

Two of the three men inside the truck got out and broke into the fence while the driver remained in the truck.

Police said the driver backed into the construction site once the fence had been breached. He then got out of the truck and helped steal the equipment, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the Miami Police Department's Burglary Unit at 305-603-6030. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



