$150 taken during armed robbery of Miami Subway restaurant, police say

MIAMI - Miami police detectives are searching for a man who was captured on surveillance video robbing a Subway restaurant at gunpoint.
The robbery was reported just before 6 p.m. Sunday at the Subway at 1498 NW 54th St.
Miami police spokeswoman Kiara Delva said in a news release that an employee was serving the last customer of the night when a man entered the business, pointed a silver-colored handgun at the victim and demanded all of the cash from the register.
Delva said the victim opened the cash register and the robber reached over the counter, taking $150 in cash before fleeing the scene.
Anyone with information about the robber's identity is asked to call the Miami Police Department's Robbery Unit at 305-603-6370 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
