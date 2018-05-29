16-year-old boy arrested in shooting of teen, Miami police say

MIAMI - A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after Miami police said he shot another teen multiple times during a fight earlier this month.

Lazaro Borcela, 16, faces a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

According to the arrest report, Borcela and 17-year-old Deion Hudson got into a fight on May 19 in the back of an apartment complex in the 500 block of Northwest 64th Street. At some point, according to witnesses, Borcela pulled a gun from his waistband and shot Hudson in the neck and the cheek, the report said.

After the shooting, Borcela fled through a hole in a chain-link fence, the report said.

Hudson was taken in critical condition to Jackson Memorial Hospital. His condition has since improved.

Police arrested Borcela on May 21 after two witnesses picked him out of a lineup.

