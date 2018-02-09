168 people sworn in as US citizens during ceremony in Miami

MIAMI - More than 150 people were sworn in as U.S. citizens during a ceremony in Miami Friday.

The new citizens were filled with pride that they've finally been able to achieve their goal that they've been striving toward for years.

With their hands over their hearts, the group recited the Pledge of Allegiance for the first time as American citizens.

"(I'm) very happy," one new citizen said.

The ceremony celebrated the journeys members of the group took to get to this special day.

"You have to live here at least five years with a green card, and stay in the country at least six months," Vadzim Kanapatski, who is from Belarus, said.

One by one, the 168 naturalized citizens stood up as their country of origin was called out.

The diverse group came from 32 countries.

The new American citizens also listened to a message from President Donald Trump before finally getting their naturalization certificates.

"It's been a dream since I was a student," Kanapatski said.

The new citizens were encouraged to volunteer and give back to their community, something they’re already planning to do.

"I'd like to contribute to this country as much as I can," Kanapatski said.

Many of the citizens said they also look forward to contributing to the country with their voice, and are excited to exercise their right to vote.





