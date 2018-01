MIAMI - An 18-year-old man was stabbed Monday night in Miami, officials said.

Police said the man was stabbed multiple times just after 6:30 p.m. in 900 block of Southwest Sixth Street in the city's Little Havana neighborhood.

Officers are searching the area for the suspect.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. His condition was not disclosed.

This is a developing story.

