2 apprehended after carjacking in Miami

MIAMI - Two people have apprehended in connection with an early morning carjacking in Miami, police said.

Miami police Officer Michael Vega said a man and woman approached the victim in his truck shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday and demanded his property.

Vega said the victim fought with the pair, but he was bitten in the arm and his attackers got away in his truck.

Police later caught up with the suspects near Northwest 11th Court and Northwest 41st Street and took them into custody.

The victim was treated for his injuries at the scene.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.