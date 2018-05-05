2 arrested in Liberty City shooting that left 2 teens dead

MIAMI - Miami police arrested two men Saturday in connection with a Liberty City shooting last month that left two teenagers dead.

Anthony Clinch, 19, and Yaairnes Bryant, 21, both face a charge of first-degree murder.

Police said Clinch and Bryant shot and killed Kimson Green, 17, and Rickey Dixon, 18, on April 8 near Northwest 63rd Street and Northwest 13th Avenue. Two other people were wounded in the shooting.

Miami police said upward of 25 gunshots were heard in the area. They said there were several people gathered outside when Clinch and Bryant pulled up in a car and started shooting.

Green was an honors student at Miami's Northwestern Senior High School. After Green's death, Northwestern students walked out of class for two days to protest gun violence.

