2 dead, 1 wounded in Miami shooting

A view from Sky 10 showed a body covered by a yellow tarp and dozens of police markers on the ground.

MIAMI - Two people were killed and a third was wounded in an early-morning shooting in Miami.

Miami police Officer Kiara Delva said police were called to a shooting shortly before 12:30 a.m. Friday near Northwest 70th Street and Northwest Eighth Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where a male and female victim were pronounced dead. The other female's condition was not immediately known.

Delva didn't say if anyone was in custody.



