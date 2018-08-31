2 killed, 9 others hurt in chain-reaction crash on I-95 in Miami

MIAMI - Two people were killed and nine others were injured in a crash on Interstate 95 in Miami.

Miami Department of Fire-Rescue spokesman Capt. Ignatius Carroll said rescuers received a phone call about 1 a.m. Friday from a woman saying a motorcyclist had been involved in a crash.

Carroll said several people stopped to help the motorcyclist, using their vehicles to stop the motorcyclist from being struck, when a white van struck them, causing a chain-reaction crash.

Four people were treated at the scene. Five others were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Two of the victims died at the hospital and another is in critical condition.

"This is a testimony of how dangerous the highways are, even at nighttime, and also looking at the conditions, whether it was raining, whether the streets were wet," Carroll said.

All northbound lanes of I-95 were shut down near Northwest 62nd Street for several hours while authorities worked to clear the scene. The lanes reopened shortly before 8 a.m.

