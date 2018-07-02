2 killed when speeding car crashes into tree off I-95 in Miami, police say

MIAMI - Two people were killed early Monday in a car crash just off Interstate 95 in Miami, authorities said.

The deadly crash led officers to shut down I-95 southbound at the Southwest 25th Road exit for a couple hours after the crash. The exit has since reopened, but authorities said traffic is being diverted onto Southwest Second Avenue southbound at the exit.

Officer Michael Vega said preliminary information revealed two cars were speeding before one of them crashed around 5:15 a.m. The car, a Honda, ended up wedged between a guardrail and a tree on 25th Road and First Avenue.

Police were looking for the driver of the second car, a Ford, who remained at large.

