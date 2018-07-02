Miami

2 killed when speeding car crashes into tree off I-95 in Miami, police say

Police searching for second vehicle believed to have been speeding before crash

By Madeleine Wright - Reporter, Amanda Batchelor - Senior Digital Editor

MIAMI - Two people were killed early Monday in a car crash just off Interstate 95 in Miami, authorities said.

The deadly crash led officers to shut down I-95 southbound at the Southwest 25th Road exit for a couple hours after the crash. The exit has since reopened, but authorities said traffic is being diverted onto Southwest Second Avenue southbound at the exit.

More Crash Headlines

WPLG 1 of 5
Honda crashes into tree off Interstate 95 in Miami

Officer Michael Vega said preliminary information revealed two cars were speeding before one of them crashed around 5:15 a.m. The car, a Honda, ended up wedged between a guardrail and a tree on 25th Road and First Avenue. 

Police were looking for the driver of the second car, a Ford, who remained at large. 

This is a developing story. Refresh this page and watch Local 10 News for updates. 

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.