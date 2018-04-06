2 men in stable condition after stabbing each other in Little Havana, police say

MIAMI - Two men were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Friday afternoon after they stabbed each other in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood, authorities said.

The incident was reported about 1 p.m. in the area of Southwest 13th Avenue and Sixth Street.

Miami police Officer Kiara Delva said the two Hispanic men were fighting with each other when they were both stabbed.

A witness told Local 10 News reporter Christian De La Rosa that a group of men chased one of the men before stabbing him with a knife and beer bottle, but authorities have not confirmed whether more than two people were involved in the fight.

Delva said one man was stabbed in the chest and the other was stabbed in the bicep and back.

The motive behind the fight is unclear.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Miami Police Department's Assault Unit at 305-603-6940 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



