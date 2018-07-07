2 men shot near vacant lot in Overtown, Miami police say

MIAMI - Two men were shot early Saturday near a vacant lot in the Overtown neighborhood of Miami, police said.

Kenia Fallat, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said the men were shot around 1:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Northwest Second Avenue.

A third man suffered cuts from glass that shattered during the shooting, Fallat said. He was treated at the scene.

Paramedics transported both shooting victims, who were not identified, to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. The men were listed in stable condition.

Fallat did not provide a description of the gunman and said the motive for the shooting was unclear.

