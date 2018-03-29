2 men sought in connection with generator theft in Miami

MIAMI - Miami police are searching for two men who were involved in a generator theft earlier this week.

According to investigators, a white van was captured on surveillance video about 5:30 a.m. Monday circling around the SWARM Inc. business at 2308 NW Fifth Ave.

Minutes later, the van stopped and two men got out and opened the sliding fence gate of the business so they could back the van into the side of the business.

Once inside, the suspects went directly to the Gen 25 Generator Airman Power Pro, which is valued at more than $50,000, and hooked up the generator to the van's hitch before driving away.

The van used in the burglary is believed to be either a GMC or Chevrolet van with paint coming off on the roof and top sides and a ladder rack on the roof.

Anyone with information about the burglars' identities is asked to call the Miami Police Department's Burglary Unit at 305-603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.



