2 Miami police detectives taken to hospital after crash

MIAMI - Two Miami police detectives were taken to a hospital to be evaluated Tuesday following a crash involving a white van, Miami police spokeswoman Kiara Delva confirmed.

According to Delva, the crash occurred around 3:20 p.m. at the intersection of Northwest Eighth Avenue and 62nd Street.

She said the two detectives were inside an unmarked vehicle.

None of the people inside the van were hospitalized, Delva said.

Northwest Sixth Avenue to 10th Avenue was shut down after the crash between Northwest 61st Street to 62nd Street.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

